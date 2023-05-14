O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. The law firm of O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce the hiring of Nichole S. Bogen as Senior Counsel. For more than 20 years Ms. Bogen has practiced in Nebraska gaining broad experience in business transactions, employment law, litigation, real estate, and probate administration. As a legal problem solver, her passion is finding effective solutions for business owners, professionals, and families. O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. provides legal services in the areas of business law, mergers, and acquisitions, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment and commercial litigation.