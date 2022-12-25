 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O.

O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. The law firm of O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce the hiring of Morgan Schroeder as an associate attorney. Schroeder earned her B.S. in International Business from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and is a native of Fairbury, Nebraska. Schroeder is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law. Schroeder assists clients in the areas of business and commercial transactions, employment law, estate planning, and corporate law. O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O. provides legal services in the areas of business law, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, real estate, banking, government, labor relations, employment, and commercial litigation.

