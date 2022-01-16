OneWoeld Community Health Centers, Inc.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarah Miller Named Chief of Medical Services Sarah Miller, APRN, CPNP-PC, was named Chief of Medical Services for OneWorld Community Health Centers. The position was created to provide additional leadership because of OneWorld's growth in clinical operations. "This role formalizes my intentions of serving our patients and staff to make OneWorld a place our community wants to go to, and our staff members want to stay and grow at," said Sarah. Sarah began her career at OneWorld as a registered nurse in 2002. Throughout her tenure, Sarah served as a nurse, nurse practitioner, interim nursing director, assistant medical director for Dr. Kris McVea, Chief Medical Officer, and, most recently, as the associate director of medical services. As Chief of Medical Services, Sarah will expand her role in quality and process improvement in clinical settings and help guide nursing organizational strategy. She will also continue her work with OneWorld's School Based Health Centers, Teen and Young Adult Health Centers, Medical Mobile clinic and her clinical role as a nurse practitioner, keeping her perspective rooted in care. "I decided to work at OneWorld nearly 20 years ago because of OneWorld's mission," said Sarah. "I have always thought of my work, no matter my role, as a vocation, and I am humbled to be on the journey together with our patients and staff. As I begin my time serving in this new role, I look forward to continue to collaborate with our phenomenal staff and community partners, seeing where my personal goals align with OneWorld's goals and melding those together to help propel the organization forward to continue living out our OneWorld mission." About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC), and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services and support services. Please visit us at one of our 16 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.

