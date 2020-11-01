OneWorld Community Health Center

 Skip to main content
OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians Jessica Johnson Emily Fisher Benjamin Moore Maya Manjarrez OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome new and returning clinicians to our health center. As a national health center quality leader OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental and behavioral health, pharmacy and supportive services. Jessica Johnson, APRN - works in Family Medicine at our Bellevue Clinic Emily Fischer, APRN, FNP-C - works at our Livestock Exchange Campus as well as our Satellite Clinics Ben Moore, PA-C - works at our Livestock Exchange Campus and Satellite Clinics Maya Manjarriz, DNP, AGNP-C - is in Family Medicine at our Livestock Exchange Campus About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved, OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) provides comprehensive primary health care, dental carem mental health.substance abuve services, affordable medications, and supportive services. Please visit us at one of our 14 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.

