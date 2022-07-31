OneWorld Community Health Center

Internal Medicine Physician Returns to OneWorld Carlos Giraldo Vanegas, MD, has returned to OneWorld Community Health Centers as an Internal Medicine Physician. Dr. Giraldo previously worked for OneWorld from 2014-2017 before returning to Colombia, his home country, to practice internal medicine at a university hospital in Bogot� from 2017-2022. After earning his medical license in Colombia, Dr. Giraldo moved to New York to complete an internal medicine residency. In 2000, Dr. Giraldo began his medical career in humanitarian assistance with Doctors Without Borders. Over the course of 10 years, he provided medical services in 10 countries across Asia and Africa. "During my time with Doctors Without Borders, I learned that social problems are invisible," said Dr. Giraldo. "You can live somewhere for many years and not know there is severe malnutrition or an opioid crisis unless your reality is directly affected by these things. It's the same with poverty, domestic violence and all other social issues." Dr. Giraldo is fluent in English, Spanish and French. He can also perform basic medical interviews in Persian. Dr. Giraldo said OneWorld's commitment to provide culturally respectful, quality health care takes his position beyond medicine and into the heart of the South Omaha community. "Being at OneWorld gives you the possibility to get to know many realities, especially the realities of immigrants, refugees and people of low-income," said Dr. Giraldo. "We have a big team of people to help our patients get care and support programs to help other needs. At OneWorld, the work is complete." About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications and supportive services. For more information, visit us at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.