OneWorld Community Health Center
OneWorld Community Health Center

OneWorld Welcomes Maya Manjarriz Maria Ramirez Natalia Romanoff Angela Salazar Ken Waters OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome new and returning professionals to our health center. As a national health center quality leader OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental and behavioral health, pharmacy and supportive services. Maya Manjarriz, DNP, AGNP-C - is in Family Medicine at our Livestock Exchange Campus Maria Ramirez, APRN - works at our Livestock Exchange Campus and Satellite Clinics Natalia Romanoff, PA-C - is in Family Medicine at our Northwest Clinic Angela Salazar, APRN, WHN-BC - Women's Health Nurse Practitioner - Livestock Exchange Campus Ken Walters - joined OneWorld as the Director of Human Resources About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications, and supportive services. Please visit us at one of our 14 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.

