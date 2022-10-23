OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc.

OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians Michael Correa, D.D.S. Shaylee Laursen, DNP, Lena Mininberg, CNM Jessica Witt, Pharm.D. MPH, APRN-NP, FNP-C OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome four new clinicians to our team. As a national health center quality leader, OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services.Michael Correa, D.D.S.: Dentist at our Livestock Exchange Health campus. Shaylee Laursen, MPH, APRN-NP, FNP-C : Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner at our Indian Hill Elementary School-Based Health Center. Lena Mininberg, CNM: Midwife at our Women's Health clinic on the Livestock Exchange Health campus. Jessica Witt, Pharm.D.: Clinical Pharmacist at our Livestock Exchange Health campus and our Bellevue clinic.
