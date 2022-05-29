OneWorld Welcomes New and Returning Clinicians Jesse Barondeau Carlos Giraldo Vanegas Yaneli Partida Keyla S�nchez-Mederos OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome new and returning clinicians to our team. As a national health center quality leader, OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. Jesse Barondeau, MD, FAAP: Pediatric-Adolescent Medicine Physician at our Teen and Young Adult Health Centers' West campus. Carlos Giraldo Vanegas, MD: Internal Medicine Physician at our Livestock Health Exchange campus. Yaneli Partida, PA-C: Family Medicine Physician Assistant at various OneWorld clinics. Keyla S�nchez-Mederos, PA-C: Family Medicine Physician Assistant at various OneWorld clinics. About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC), and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services and support services. Please visit us at one of our 16 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.