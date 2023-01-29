OneWorld welcomes new clinicians An-Hoa Giang Christopher Holman Annie Townley Wenz OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome three new clinicians to our team. As a national health center quality leader, OneWorld is recognized as a top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. An-Hoa Giang, MD, MPH: Family Medicine Physician at the Bellevue Clinic and Women's Health Clinic on the Livestock Exchange Health Campus. Christopher Holman, DNP, APRN FNP-BC: Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner at the Bryan High School-Based Health Center. Annie Townley Wenz, DNP, APRN, FNP-C: Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner at the Quick Sick Clinic on the Livestock Exchange Health Campus.