 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OneWorld Community Health Centers

  • 0
OneWorld Community Health Centers

OneWorld welcomes new clinicians An-Hoa Giang Christopher Holman Annie Townley Wenz OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome three new clinicians to our team. As a national health center quality leader, OneWorld is recognized as a top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. An-Hoa Giang, MD, MPH: Family Medicine Physician at the Bellevue Clinic and Women's Health Clinic on the Livestock Exchange Health Campus. Christopher Holman, DNP, APRN FNP-BC: Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner at the Bryan High School-Based Health Center. Annie Townley Wenz, DNP, APRN, FNP-C: Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner at the Quick Sick Clinic on the Livestock Exchange Health Campus.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Immanuel

Immanuel

Immanuel Leaders Serve the State of Nebraska

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Kemp Appointed Director, Mortgage Loan & Real Estate Investment

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife Promotes Jerry Smolinski to Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP is pleased to announce Matthew Wurstner has been promoted to partner with the firm effective January 1, 2023.

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Nic Olari Promoted to Vice President, Chief Compliance & Privacy Official

McGrath North

McGrath North

MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LITIGATION GROUP

Watch Now: Related Video

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Heading to $100 a Barrel by 3Q

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert