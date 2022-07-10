OneWorld Names Josie Rodriguez Chief of DEI Josie Rodriguez, BS, MHA, was named Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for OneWorld Community Health Centers. The position was created to increase and prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as OneWorld continues to grow. Originally from central Nebraska, Josie holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Service Administration and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Bellevue University. Josie worked for the State of Nebraska for 30 years. During her time with the State, she worked for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in Medicaid, Children and Family Services, Public Health and the Office of the Nebraska Attorney General. Josie also served on board of the People's Health Center, now Bluestem Health, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Josie said she has always admired Federally Qualified Health Centers for providing health care services to those who need it most, and as a Latina, the opportunity to work for an organization that serves a large number of Latinos is a great fit for her. "We are working to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive organizational culture where everyone feels they belong," said Josie. "I want to let people know that leadership values every employee and that at OneWorld, everyone has a voice." About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications and supportive services. For more information, visit us at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.