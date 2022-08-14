OneWorld Names Courtney Nelson Nursing Director Courtney Nelson, BSN, MSN, was named Nursing Director for OneWorld Community Health Centers. In this position, she will oversee the OneWorld nursing department, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants and health assistants. "I am excited for this opportunity to continue to grow the nursing department and serve the community," said Courtney. "We have a great nursing team that is mission-oriented and focused on providing excellent patient care." Courtney graduated from the Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing diploma program in 1997. She then went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing. During her 25 years as a Registered Nurse, she has practiced at CHI Health, the State of Iowa, Offutt Air Force Base and at Southwest Iowa Juvenile Corrections. Courtney joined the OneWorld team in 2017 as the Northwest Clinic Manager and transitioned to the Associate Nursing Director position in 2019. Now as the Nursing Director, Courtney said she is looking forward to growing the nursing department and community partnerships to enhance the OneWorld employee and patient experiences. "I want to grow leaders and empower employees to practice to the top of their scope," said Courtney. "I aspire to continue to cultivate a culture of excellence within the nursing department that allows for collaboration between departments and community partners to meet organizational goals, problem solve and continue to provide excellent care to our patients." About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services, affordable medications and supportive services. For more information, visit us at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.