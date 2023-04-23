OneWorld Community Health Centers welcomes new board members OneWorld Community Health Centers is dedicated to providing access to quality care for all people. With the guidance of our board of directors, we build healthier communities and empower our patients every day. We are thankful for the voluntary service of past, present and incoming members, including the three new members joining us in 2023: John McCollister, Former Nebraska State Senator Abby Mohs, Attorney, Baird Holm LLP Renata Valquier Chavez, Graduate Student, Community & Regional Planning, University Nebraska-Lincoln Serving as the 2023 board of directors' officers: Chairperson: Thomas Svolos, MD, Associate Dean, Strategy & Accreditation Professor, Creighton University Vice Chair: Erik Servellon, Vice President Operations & Development, Tri-Faith Initiative Treasurer: Christina Kahler, Director of Wealth Management Marketing, First National Bank Secretary: Madeline Moyer, Senior Vice President/Diversity & Inclusion Officer/Marketing Manager, Security National Bank Continuing their service: Senator Jen Day, Nebraska State Senator Nancy De Santiago, RN, Nursing Care Coordinator, Nebraska Medicine Victoria Mejias, Community member Dave Ridder, Executive Vice President, American National Bank Armando Salgado, Owner, LingoDocs Marketing Donna Stewart, PH.D., Mental Health Services Manager, Douglas County Youth Center Dolores Terwey, Vice President, U.S. Bank