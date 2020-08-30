Outdoor Enrichment

Outlook Enrichment Welcomes Board Members Outlook Enrichment empowers people living with vision loss or blindness to achieve personal success. Right now, one in every four Americans is at high risk of losing their vision due to medical conditions or age. Today, more than 15,000 individuals in our community live with impaired vision. Outlook Enrichment aims to help them find the resources they need, learn how to use technology to stay independent and stay active with recreational, cultural, and social activities. Outlook Enrichment is pleased to announce the appointment of its founding board members who will guide the organization's strategic direction, operations, and champion Outlook Enrichment's mission within the community. The founding Outlook Enrichment Board members are: Aji George, Physicians Mutual; Matthew Evans, Clear, Inc.; Nina Rongisch; Eric Stueckrath, Tim Hurley, and Susanne Waltermeyer of Outlook Collaborative; Ryan Loneman, Lindsay Corporation; and Shane Havens, M.D., Eye Consultants. "We are excited to welcome these outstanding professions to the Outlook Enrichment board," said Donna Faust Aman, executive director. "We're confident their skills will help develop the programs and resources needed to create additional opportunity for our visually impaired neighbors and change the perceptions of blindness in our region. At Outlook, we know our neighbors who cannot see very well can and want to participate fully in the life of our community. Our goal is to empower them and to create communities and workplaces that are more inclusive and accessible to them." Outlook Enrichment was formed in late 2019 to continue the technology, recreation, and cultural programs started by Outlook Nebraska for people who are visually impaired. These programs are designed to present adults and youth experiencing vision loss opportunities to grow in confidence, engage in our community, learn new skills, build relationships, and connect to resources promoting independence. Help us enrich the lives of the blind and visually impaired in our community. Your donation will bring tools, support, and education to those who need them. Donate today at outlooken.org.
