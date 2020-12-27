Outlook Business Solutions welcomes McCormick as marketing project manager Outlook Business Solutions recently hired Valerie McCormick as marketing project manager. Composed of professionals with vision loss, Outlook Business Solutions provides customer care, marketing and website accessibility testing services to businesses. McCormick specializes in the planning, managing and executing of projects related to marketing campaigns. Her 20 years of marketing experience gives her expertise in innovative approaches to conceptualizing and executing a variety of campaigns to fit the needs of Outlook Business Solutions clients. McCormick's ability to coach creative teams through agile project management will help the organization deliver customized initiatives. McCormick received a bachelor's degree in journalism, advertising and art from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. She brings her Comprehensive Art Direction, brand story telling, Cross-Functional Collaboration and social and SEO talents to the Outlook Business Solutions team. She looks forward to delivering innovative approaches to clients while working to provide additional knowledge-based jobs to people with vision loss. Learn more about how Outlook Business Solutions can help your company or organization succeed. 531.365.5055 outlookbusinesssolutions.com.