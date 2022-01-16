 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outlook Collaborative Welcomes Nancy Kurtenbach as Finance Director Nancy Kurtenbach recently joined Outlook Collaborative as the director of finance. Outlook Collaborative is the parent organization of four Omaha entities serving the visually impaired - Outlook Nebraska, Outlook Business Solutions, Outlook Enrichment and Outlook Properties. In her new role, Kurtenbach will ensure all company financial activities align with strategies supporting the vision of Outlook Collaborative. She will implement financial policies and procedures providing continued financial security to the organization. She will use her experience to improve workflows and automate processes increasing financial efficiencies. Kurtenbach brings more than 30 years of experience in managing forecasts and budgets, executing strategic financial visions, and leading and training teams to Outlook. Her extensive finance career includes a chief financial officer role at John Day Company. She has also worked as a controller, manager and accountant. Kurtenbach received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is also a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Management Accountant.

