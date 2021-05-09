Monthei, Legally Blind, Named Outlook Enrichment Executive Director Paulette Monthei was named the new executive director of Outlook Enrichment, a nonprofit providing resources and support to those with vision loss so they can remain independent. Outlook Enrichment's mission is to create opportunities for people living with vision loss to achieve personal and professional growth and experience a more inclusive community. Born legally blind, Monthei marks the first executive director in the organization's history who is visually impaired, as well as each member of the nonprofit's staff. Monthei joined the Outlook Enrichment team in July 2020 as program manager. She led the execution of Outlook Enrichment's cultural, recreational, adaptive technology training and education programs. Additionally, she implemented new, inclusive programs to help people with limited vision live more fulfilled lives. New Outlook Enrichment programs include virtual monthly independent living skills classes, advocacy 101 educational sessions and peer support groups. In addition to leading the execution of programs, in her new role, Monthei will foster relationships with Outlook Enrichment's many participants, collaborators and supporters, inviting them to empower their blind and visually impaired neighbors in their journey beyond vision.
