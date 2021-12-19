Nina Rongisch Joins Outlook Enrichment as Fund Development Director Nina Rongisch recently became the director of fund development of Outlook Enrichment. In her new role, she will foster relationships with corporations, foundations, individuals, and key personnel. Rongisch will also cultivate support for Outlook's programs addressing the need of technology training and cultural, recreational, and educational opportunities for the people in our region who are blind or have vision loss. Rongisch brings more than 10 years of business management and marketing to Outlook Enrichment. She previously held positions at Emspace + Lovgren, Physicians Mutual, and InfoGroup. She received a bachelor's degree in marketing management from Bellevue University, where she later earned her master's degree in management. Her communication, project management, content development, and strategic thinking will garner support to help the nonprofit's consumers' journeys beyond their vision loss. Outlook Enrichment is a nonprofit providing resources and support to those with vision loss so they can remain independent. Their mission is to create opportunities for people living with vision loss to achieve personal and professional growth and experience a more inclusive community. Learn more about Outlook Enrichment at outlooken.org or call (531) 365-5051.