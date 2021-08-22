Outlook Enrichment Welcomes Kim Balkovec as Fund Development Director Outlook Enrichment, a nonprofit providing resources and support to those with vision loss so they can remain independent, recently hired Kim Balkovec as director of fund development. Outlook Enrichment's mission is to create opportunities for people living with vision loss to achieve personal and professional growth and experience a more inclusive community. In this new role, Balkovec will foster relationships with corporations, foundations, individuals and other key personnel. She will cultivate support for Outlook's programs addressing the critical need of technology training, and cultural, recreation and education opportunities for the thousands of people in our region who are blind or have vision loss. Balkovec held previous fund development positions at Missionary Society of St. Columban, University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She brings more than 15 years of fundraising and marketing experience to Outlook Enrichment. Her communication, fundraising, content development and strategic thinking will garner support to help the nonprofit's consumers journey beyond their vision loss. Balkovec received a bachelor's degree in mass communication and media studies from the University of Omaha. She also earned a master's degree in communication from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Balkovec holds Toastmaster certifications and became a Certified Fundraising Executive in 2017.