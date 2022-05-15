 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owen Holdings

Owen Holdings Craig Bence Dustin Erdmann Mark Lynch Jonathan Nordell Mike Marian Rich Gourley Brent Pfeiffer Keith Siebels Brian Riskey Jeff Conrad Kyle Siebels Travis Toline Andrew Francis Owen Holdings, an industry-leader in metal and steel fabrication, forming and finishing with 6 locations in the Midwest, is excited to announce the following organizational changes effective immediately: Craig Bence has been promoted to the role of Chief Administrative Officer. Dustin Erdmann has been brought on as Chief Operating Officer. Mark Lynch is the new Director of Finance. Jonathan Nordell will become the new Director of IT. Owen Metals Group (a division of Owen Holdings, LLC) is excited to announce the following organizational changes effective immediately: Keith Siebels has been named President of the newly formedOwen Metals Group responsible for the company's Metals Divisions. Brian Riskey has been promoted to Sales and Operations Integration Manager. PVS Metals (a division of Owen Metals Group) has announced that Jeff Conrad will become Inside Sales Manager. Kyle Siebels will become Purchasing Manager. Omaha Steel Castings (a division of Owen Metals Group) has announced that Travis Toline will become General Manager. Andrew Francis has been promoted to Plant Manager. Owen Industries, PVS Structures Division has announced that Mike Marian will become the Director of Fabrication, Rich Gourley will become the Operations Manager. Brent Pfeiffer will be Sales Manager.

