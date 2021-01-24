Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP is pleased to announce the recent promotion of two attorneys to partner, effective January 1, 2021. Jessica E. Thomas Kellie Chesire Olson Jessica E. Thomas focuses her practice on Government Entitlements and Sanitary and Improvement Districts, Real Estate Acquisitions, Sales and Leasing, and Real Estate Development and Financing. Kellie Chesire Olson is a litigation attorney who focuses her practice in the areas of medical malpractice and insurance defense. She also represents clients in personal injury matters and business disputes. About Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP A full-service law firm that has provided services to its clients in extensive business and litigation matters for more than a hundred years, with roots of the law firm tracing back to 1894. We offer a diverse group of partners, associates, and legal assistants with collective expertise in virtually every area of law - from complex litigation to complicated business and tax matters.
