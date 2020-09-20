 Skip to main content
Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP is pleased to announce that Emily F. Dickson has joined the firm as an associate. Ms. Dickson was admitted to the Nebraska Bar in 2020. Dickson graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Arts with distinction in 2016. She received her law degree from the Creighton University, magna cum laude in 2020. Her practice focuses on estate planning and wealth transfer, probate and trust administration, charitable planning, nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations and taxation. Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP is a full service law firm that has provided legal services to its clients in extensive business and litigation matters for more than a hundred years, with roots of the law firm tracing back to 1894. The law firm of Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP offers a diverse group of partners, associates and legal assistants who have collective expertise in virtually every area of law - from complex litigation to complicated business and tax matters. Each attorney has a broad legal background with individual areas of specialized emphasis and expertise. Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP serves local, regional and national clientele with a broad array of legal services necessary in an increasingly complex society.

