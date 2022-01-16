 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP
Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP

Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP

The Law Firm of Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP Is Pleased To Announce That BENJAMIN J. PICK HAS BEEN NAMED THE MANAGING PARTNER Mr. Pick graduated from the Creighton University School of Law and was admitted to practice law in Iowa in 2011 and Nebraska in 2012. His practice areas are Business Entity Formation, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate Acquisitions, Sales and Leasing. 10250 Regency Circle, #300, Omaha, NE 68114. (402) 397-5500 www.pheblaw.com

