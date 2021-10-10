Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP is pleased to announce that Bailey E. Rosecrans and Maggie L. Brokaw have joined the firm as associate attorneys. Bailey E. Rosecrans Maggie L. Brokaw Mrs. Rosecrans was admitted to the Nebraska Bar in 2019. Rosecrans graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in 2016. She received her law degree from Penn State Law in 2019. Before joining the Firm, Rosecrans worked for the Nebraska Court of Appeals with the Honorable Frankie J. Moore as a law clerk. Her practice focuses on business entity formation, real estate acquisitions, sales, and leasing. Mrs. Brokaw was admitted to the Nebraska Bar in 2020. Brokaw graduated from the University of South Dakota, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2012. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, with a Master of Education in 2015. She received her law degree from Creighton University, cum laude in 2020. Before joining the Firm, Brokaw worked for the Nebraska Court of Appeals with the Honorable Francie C. Riedmann as a law clerk. Her practice focuses on insurance defense and medical malpractice defense. About Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP A full-service law firm that has provided services to its clients in extensive business and litigation matters for more than a hundred years, with roots of the law firm tracing back to 1894. We offer a diverse group of partners, associates, and legal assistants with collective expertise in virtually every area of law - from complex litigation to complicated business and tax matters.