Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC Edward M. Kolb, MD announces the formation of Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC, a private practice of anesthesiology with a focus on the care of children. Dr. Kolb brings over 30 years of experience to the practice. He is Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Pediatrics with a Certificate in Pediatric Anesthesia from the American Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Kolb is a member of the medical staffs at Boys Town National Research Hospital and Nebraska Methodist Hospital where he has served as the Director of Neonatal Anesthesia since 2010. He maintains a medical staff appointment at Children's Hospital and Medical Center, in addition to volunteer faculty appointments at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and Creighton University School of Medicine.
Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Strawhecker Group Announces 2021 Promotions Josh Istas Peter Michaud Andrew Nuss Rachel Shatil Jody Siedelmann Matt Sobczyk The Strawhecke…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Division Chief of Pediatric Rheumatology Ioannis Kalampokis, M.D., Ph.D., MPH Children's Ho…
Schemmer Welcomes Jonathan Fant, PE, CESCP; Leslie Steele, PE; and Tom Svoboda, PE, CEM Jonathan Fant Leslie Steele Tom Svoboda The Schemmer A…
Four Attorneys Join Koley Jessen Mikaela Witherspoon Chad Loomis Cody Nickel Craig Benson Koley Jessen has added Mikaela Witherspoon, Chad Loo…
Harry A. Koch Co. Changing Name to FNIC The Harry A. Koch Co., a long-time affiliate of First Insurance Group, LLC, a subsidiary of the Laurit…
UNICO Group Welcomes Reagan Rodenburg as Benefits Advisor UNICO Group recently welcomed Reagan Rodenburg to our Benefits team as a Benefits Ad…
LPL FINANCIAL WELCOMES FINANCIAL ADVISOR TIM VANDERLOO LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisor Tim Vanderloo CFP�, has joined…
WEST GATE BANK TO BUILD NEW BRANCH AT 177TH & MAPLE STREET West Gate Bank has announced plans to expand its presence in the Omaha market w…
Survey Determines 2021 Best Places to Work in Omaha� Best Places to Work in Omaha survey founder, Baird Holm LLP, along with program sponsor, …
SHARE Omaha Esther Mejia Michelle Zych SHARE Omaha is pleased to welcome Esther Mejia and Michelle Zych to SHARE Omaha's board of directors. E…