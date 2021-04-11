Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC Edward M. Kolb, MD announces the formation of Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC, a private practice of anesthesiology with a focus on the care of children. Dr. Kolb brings over 30 years of experience to the practice. He is Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Pediatrics with a Certificate in Pediatric Anesthesia from the American Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Kolb is a member of the medical staffs at Boys Town National Research Hospital and Nebraska Methodist Hospital where he has served as the Director of Neonatal Anesthesia since 2010. He maintains a medical staff appointment at Children's Hospital and Medical Center, in addition to volunteer faculty appointments at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and Creighton University School of Medicine.