Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC
Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC

Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC

Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC Edward M. Kolb, MD announces the formation of Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC, a private practice of anesthesiology with a focus on the care of children. Dr. Kolb brings over 30 years of experience to the practice. He is Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Pediatrics with a Certificate in Pediatric Anesthesia from the American Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Kolb is a member of the medical staffs at Boys Town National Research Hospital and Nebraska Methodist Hospital where he has served as the Director of Neonatal Anesthesia since 2010. He maintains a medical staff appointment at Children's Hospital and Medical Center, in addition to volunteer faculty appointments at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and Creighton University School of Medicine.

