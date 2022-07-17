Pella Windows and Doors of Omaha Vince Boulay Duane Putz Wes True Pella Windows and Doors of Omaha and Lincoln has proudly served our Nebraska community for over 60 years. Locally owned and managed, the company experienced tremendous growth, despite the pandemic and the rise and fall of the housing market throughout the years. Owner Greg Boulay guided the distribution company by focusing on leadership development, process improvement, and customer service. As a result of its "significant growth," Boulay said it has led to a new executive team and expanded facilities which the business is proud to announce. The new facility at 14478 Crest Road was designed around the evolving needs of its customers and features a 46,000 square-foot warehouse with 6 ground level and 12 dock height doors to allow for the growing installation divisions. So, installers now have multiple entrances to process orders more efficiently. The prefinished department expanded in size 25% to include two paint booths, allowing the company to do more production at a lower cost to customers. The expansion included larger office space, a new showroom, and a training facility for its employees and customers. To assist in the strategic development of the company a new three-executive team was named: Vince Boulay, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Wes True, Vice President of Operations; and Duane Putz, the Chief Financial Officer. As Nebraska invests in workforce development initiatives, Pella Windows and Doors of Omaha and Lincoln prides itself on offering growth and development opportunities for employees and installers. Providing excellent customer service starts by investing within, Vince Boulay explained. This comes from equipping teams to be creative, collaborative problem-solvers, innovators, honest, passionate, sustainable, committed, team-oriented, and dedicated to continuous improvement. Additionally, Wes True said the company remains customer-focused because it maintains a great work "culture that starts at the top" and "bleeds over into our installers, and they feel like it's almost a family-type environment." Vince Boulay accredits much of the company's success to its employees and the fresh perspectives they offer. "We've had so much growth through our people," he said. "As we've doubled in size the organization structure has changed Internally grown." Investing in its local brand. Investing in its people. That is how Pella Windows and Doors of Omaha and Lincoln continues to leave a footprint in the State of Nebraska, double in size, and emerge as an industry leader. Take Omahan Austin Annan who was age 17 when he began working in the company's warehouse. Now 20 years later, he's served in several leadership roles including management because the company believes in improving the workforce by also investing in employees' competencies and skills, product education, installation education, and serviceability. Even through economic downturns, Pella Doors and Windows of Omaha and Lincoln "invested back into the company knowing that our economy was going to come back. That our builders were going to come back," Annan said. "We are seeing that with how we're building our business. You truly feel like you're working for a good family atmosphere."