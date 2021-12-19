Severson Promoted to Pinnacle Bancorp COO Pinnacle Bancorp recently promoted Perry Severson to Chief Operating Officer. He manages and directs the technology and operating functions of the Pinnacle Support Center, which supports the company's family of independent banks in several states. Severson also coordinates operational initiatives across the company. Severson has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2008. He has served as their Director of Internal Audit since 2011. He has an extensive audit and accounting background in the banking industry and the public sector. Severson has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska Kearney. About Pinnacle Bancorp: Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $17.1 billion financial holding company operating 159 community banks in eight states, including 66 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.
