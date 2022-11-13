Pinnacle Trust Services Announces Staff Changes Janae Knoell Jessica Sheldrick Tony Martin Pinnacle Trust Services recently welcomed Janae Knoell and promoted Jessica Sheldrick and Tony Martin. Janae Knoell is Pinnacle Trust Service's new Trust Officer at their 132nd and Dodge location in Omaha. She provides clients with portfolio management and monitoring services for trusts, estates, investment agency and IRA accounts. Knoell is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Kearney. She has over 15 years of experience in trust services. Jessica Sheldrick has been promoted to Trust Operations Officer at Pinnacle Trust Services in Omaha. In her new role, Sheldrick manages the trust operations department staff and oversees the administration of trust accounting functions. She also supports and leads the development of Trust policies and supervision of compliance. Sheldrick holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska Omaha. She has served in many roles with Pinnacle Bank before moving to Pinnacle Trust Services earlier this year. Tony Martin was promoted to Assistant Trust Officer for Pinnacle Trust Service's Lincoln office. In his role, Martin serves as a liaison with product vendors as well as handles trades and balances on multiple platforms. Martin received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Peru State College. He has been with Pinnacle Trust Services since 2017 and has over 33 years of experience in trust services. About Pinnacle Bancorp: Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $17.7 billion financial holding company. Pinnacle Trust Services provides personal trust services throughout Nebraska with personnel located in Omaha, Lincoln, Beatrice and Columbus. For more information, visit pinnbank.com/trust.
