Carnes Promoted to Pinnacle Bank Assistant Vice President Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Kara Carnes to Assistant Vice President and Assistant Manager of their Credit Card Department located in Papillion. She will assist in the management of her department and with daily operations and underwriting. Carnes began her career with Pinnacle Bank in 2006. After several years on the bank's retail side, she moved to Operations in 2013. In 2018, she joined the Credit Card Department. Carnes has an associate degree in business management from Metro Community College. About Pinnacle Bancorp: Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $15.7 billion financial holding company operating 159 community banks in eight states, including 66 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.
