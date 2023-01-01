Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank's Nebraska Board Marc Wisdom Justi Horst Pinnacle Bank's Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank's Executive Vice President. He is responsible for the bank's private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. Marc is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska and Happy Hollow Club. Justin Horst has served as Pinnacle Bank's Chief Financial Officer since 2006. Before joining the bank, Horst was a CPA for 11 years. He is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. Justin is active with the Midwest Housing Equity Group, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park Foundation, Bank Tax Institute and Boy Scouts of America. About Pinnacle Bancorp: Founded in 1938, Pinnacle Bancorp is a Dinsdale family-owned $17.7 billion financial holding company operating 161 community banks in eight states, including 65 in Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.