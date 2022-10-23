Pittenger & Anderson makes CNBC Financial Advisor 100 On October 4th, Pittenger & Anderson was named to the CNBC FA 100 list of top financial advisory firms in the U.S., coming in at #13. This ranking covers the prior 12 months and represents the fourth year in a row P&A has made the list. The CNBC FA 100 recognizes advisory firms that help clients successfully navigate their financial lives. Rankings are based on data culled from an initial list of 39,818 advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, number of certified financial planners, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, average account size, discretionary assets under management and total AUM. Each section was weighted according to specific criteria created by CNBC and AccuPoint. The FA100 is not a pay-to-play accolade; CNBC does not charge advisors any type of fee to be listed in the annual ranking. To use the CNBC FA 100 logo online and in print, CNBC required P&A to sign a licensing agreement, however, licensing the logo was not a prerequisite to make the FA 100 list. To learn more about the CNBC FA 100, visit https://www.cnbc.com/top-rated-wealth-management-firms/. Since 1995, Pittenger & Anderson has guided individuals and families going through money-in-motion events, such as retirement, a business sale or inheritance, or seeking a new advisor. P&A is a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor and a full-time fiduciary providing investment management and financial planning to over 800 clients in more than 30 U.S. states. www.pittand.com
Pittenger & Anderson
Related to this story
Most Popular
McGrath North Welcomes New Lawyers from Three Law Schools Micah Q. Carlson Jeanne J. Kelley Avram N. Tynes McGrath North is excited to announc…
Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Four New Associates to the Firm Halle A. Hayhurst Katie L. Kalkowski Addison C. McCauley James T. Schmidt Baird Holm L…
Lamp Rynearson Adds Project Advocate Barb Terry joins the Lamp Rynearson Landscape Architecture and Planning team as a Project Advocate with m…
Heart Ministry Center Daniel Alaniz Conor Berigan Charles Box Greg Glenn Dani Rae Rogers Heart Ministry Center's mission is providing food, he…
WoodmenLife Names Lance Larsen Vice President, Alternative Distribution New Channel Introduced to Accelerate Growth WoodmenLife's chief concer…
WEST GATE BANK PROMOTES KAY BARTEK Kay Bartek Doug Carey West Gate Bank announces the promotion of Kay Bartek to Senior Vice President, Retail…
Olson returns to NCF as Director of Peer Learning Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Anders Olson to its talented team of profession…
New Firm Smith Pauley Announces Partners and Staff H. Daniel Smith Daniel C. Pauley Partner Partner Jerry M. Slusky Clay M. Rogers Aaron F. Sm…
Lutz Launches Outsourced HR Offering Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced a new service offering, Outsourced HR.…
OneWorld Names Vickie Adams Human Resources Director Vickie Adams, MS, SHRM-CP, PHR, was named Human Resources Director for OneWorld Community…