Pittenger & Anderson Welcomes Dan Frost Pittenger & Anderson, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of Dan Frost as a Lead Advisor and Senior Analyst. In this role, Dan's responsibilities will include client relationship management, business development, financial planning, portfolio management and research. Dan grew up in rural Nebraska and earned his degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He brings over 20 years of investment and wealth management experience to P&A and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst� designation and is CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional. Since 1995, Pittenger & Anderson has guided individuals and families going through money-in-motion events. We are a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor and a full-time fiduciary, managing over $2.3 billion in assets. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, and complimentary services to 700+ clients in over 30 U.S. states. Please visit www.pittand.com for more information.
Pittenger & Anderson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Sports Medicine Physicians Appointed to State & National High School Sports Advisory Committees K…
CFA Society of Nebraska Announces 2021-22 Officers and Directors CFA Society of Nebraska is pleased to announce that Michael R. Gatliff, CFA w…
Susan Keisler-Munro to succeed Thomas Henning as Assurity President, CEO The Assurity Life Insurance Company's Board of Directors has named Su…
- Updated
Girl Scouts Announces New Board Members
Fort Street Veterinarian Fort Street Veterinarian, located on the corner of 144th and Fort Street in Northwest Omaha, is excited to announce t…
- Updated
Burnett Wilson Law, LLP
Carnes Promoted to Pinnacle Bank Assistant Vice President Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Kara Carnes to Assistant Vice President and Assistan…
- Updated
Berry Law
Koley Jessen Earns Honors from Chambers High Net Worth Kurt Tjaden Brandon Hamm Alex Wolf Lisa Lehan Koley Jessen is pleased to announce that …
WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES REARDON The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors has elected Shane Reardon to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lend…