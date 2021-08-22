 Skip to main content
Pittenger & Anderson Welcomes Dan Frost Pittenger & Anderson, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of Dan Frost as a Lead Advisor and Senior Analyst. In this role, Dan's responsibilities will include client relationship management, business development, financial planning, portfolio management and research. Dan grew up in rural Nebraska and earned his degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He brings over 20 years of investment and wealth management experience to P&A and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst� designation and is CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional. Since 1995, Pittenger & Anderson has guided individuals and families going through money-in-motion events. We are a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor and a full-time fiduciary, managing over $2.3 billion in assets. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, and complimentary services to 700+ clients in over 30 U.S. states. Please visit www.pittand.com for more information.

