Ramaekers Father/Son Team Achieves Prestigious "Top of the Table" MDRT Qualification Patrick J. Ramaekers Nicholas J. Ramaekers Patrick J. Ramaekers and Nicholas J. Ramaekers, of PJ Ramaekers & Associates, Inc. in Omaha, NE have both qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for their membership in the MDRT . The Ramaekers' membership equips them with tools and resources to better serve their local community. Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Patrick Ramaekers with 53 Years as a Qualifying member of MDRT and Nicholas Ramaekers with 27 years as a Qualifying member, among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries. "Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer," said Randy Scritchfield, CFP�, LUTCF, MDRT President. "MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally." Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients' individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 72 nations and territories around the world. For more information, contact PJ Ramaekers & Associates, Inc at 402.331.3337 or info@pjrins.com. About MDRT Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals�, is a global, independent of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet