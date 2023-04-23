Kathleen Neary Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers Kathleen Neary of Powers Law, a former President of the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys has a becom a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America. Ms. Neary is known throughout Nebraska as a trailblazing female attorney who has happily kicked in numerous glass ceilings since her graduation frm the Nebraska College of Law. The induction ceremony at which Ms. Neary became a Fellow took place recently during the recent Spring Meeting of the College in Key Biscayne, Florida. Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship. Ms. Neary focuses her practice on representing individual who have been victims of employment discrimination as well as helping those who have been seriously injured and families who have lost loved ones because of someone else's carelessness. About Powers Law Powers Law is based in Lincoln, NE and has been named numerous times by US News to their "Best Lawyers in Personal Injury Litigation" list. Vince Powers, Elizabeth Govaerts and Kathleen Neary are Trial Attorneys who practice personal injury law throughout Nebraska. www.Vincepowerslaw.com