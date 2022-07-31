 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powers Law Elizabeth Govaerts of Powers Law was elected Chair of the State Delegates to the American Association for Justice (AAJ). Ms. Govaerts is now a member of the Executive Committee which governs AAJ . She is the first Nebraska lawyer to achieve these prestigious positions. Further she was selected to be a member of the Board of Governors . AAJ is the leading organization for lawyers representing plaintiffs in the United States. As the world's largest trial bar, AAJ's mission is to promote justice and fairness for injured persons, safeguard victims' rights, particularly the right to trial by jury and strengthen the civil justice system. AAJ has more than 56,000 members worldwide involved in all areas of trial advocacy. Powers Law represents the victims of those persons who violate the Rules of the Road. Vince Powers, Elizabeth Govaerts and Kathleen Neary are Trial Attorneys based in Lincoln, NE who practice personal injury law in Lincoln and Omaha.

