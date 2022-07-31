Powers Law Elizabeth Govaerts of Powers Law was elected Chair of the State Delegates to the American Association for Justice (AAJ). Ms. Govaerts is now a member of the Executive Committee which governs AAJ . She is the first Nebraska lawyer to achieve these prestigious positions. Further she was selected to be a member of the Board of Governors . AAJ is the leading organization for lawyers representing plaintiffs in the United States. As the world's largest trial bar, AAJ's mission is to promote justice and fairness for injured persons, safeguard victims' rights, particularly the right to trial by jury and strengthen the civil justice system. AAJ has more than 56,000 members worldwide involved in all areas of trial advocacy. Powers Law represents the victims of those persons who violate the Rules of the Road. Vince Powers, Elizabeth Govaerts and Kathleen Neary are Trial Attorneys based in Lincoln, NE who practice personal injury law in Lincoln and Omaha.
Powers Law
Related to this story
Most Popular
2022 Inspire Advisory Board announced
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Recognizes Two Pioneers of Excellence in Pediatric Health Care
Three Attorneys Join Koley Jessen's Corporate Team
The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation Announces New Board Members and Board Officers for 2022-2024
Swanson Russell's Warner Named President of NAMA Chapter Andrew Warner, account director for Swanson Russell, has been named president of the …
. Joe Thornton Joins Scooter's Coffee Leadership Team as President to Help Lead Company into the Future To help drive Scooter's Coffee intenti…
Eastwood Named UBT's Chief Investment Officer Emeritus, Sailer Promoted Bill Eastwood Ryan Sailer Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to a…
Steven Lisco, MD will assume two leadership roles with Nebraska Medicine and University of Nebraska Medical Center starting July 1. Dr. Steven…
Cobalt Credit Union hires new Information Security Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitchel Inman as the …
Children's President and CEO Chanda Chac�n Advocates for Pediatric Mental Health Care Alongside U.S. Surgeon General, HHS Secretary Children's…