Powers Law
Powers Law

Powers Law The trial lawyers of Powers Law have all been selected to the 2021 Great Plains Super Lawyers list, an honor reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice. Only 5% of attorneys in the Great Plains region receive this distinction. Vince Powers, Elizabeth Govaerts and Kathleen Neary represent persons suffering serious injuries and families who have lost loved ones because of someone else's carelessness. Powers law also represents victims of employment discrimination and retaliation.

