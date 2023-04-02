Premier Bank Announces Promotions Josh Berry Tami Larkin Adam Miller Kelly Brummer Lisa Nelson Chris Maher, CEO & Chairman of the Board is pleased to announce the following promotions: Josh Berry Josh Berry has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending. Berry has 15 years of banking experience and has been with Premier Bank for the last 5 years. He will continue his role of relationship and risk management with Premier Bank as well as serving as Board President of an area non-profit organization focusing on high quality affordable housing. Berry received his undergraduate degrees in Philosophy & Psychology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Tami Larkin Tami Larkin has been promoted to Vice President of Retail Banking & Corporate Services. Larkin has been with Premier Bank since 2020, previously serving as Vice President/Cash Management Officer. She has 22 years of banking experience including 17 years in retail management and focusing on Cash Management the last 6 years. Larkin holds a degree in Education from Creighton University. Adam Miller Adam Miller has been promoted to Vice President of Operations & Facilities. Miller has been with Premier Bank since 2016, previously serving as Operations Manager. He has 15 years of experience in the banking industry and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Financial Services. Miller enjoys working for Premier Bank because leadership encourages growth and allows him to learn new skills while utilizing his strengths. Kelly Brummer Kelly Brummer has been promoted to Controller/Assistant Vice President. Brummer has been with Premier Bank since 2019, previously serving as Assistant Controller. She has 19 years of accounting experience with 15 of those years in the banking industry. Brummer graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration & Accounting. Lisa Nelson Lisa Nelson has been promoted to Branch Manager at the 43rd & Dodge Street location. Nelson has been with Premier Bank since its inception, previously serving as Assistant Branch Manager. She has 25 years of experience in the banking industry. Established in 2011, Premier Bank is a locally owned, community bank serving the Omaha and surrounding areas as well as the Nebraska City community. The bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and loan products for both personal and business banking needs and operates a full service Mortgage Loan Department. Premier Bank has been recognized by DepositAccounts.com as one of the top Healthiest Banks in America for the past 7 years and currently ranks 73rd on the list of Top 200 Banks & Credit Unions as of the 2021 rankings. The bank has branches in Omaha along the Dodge Street corridor at 43rd, 114th and 168th Streets and a branch in Nebraska City. To learn more about Premier Bank visit our site at www.PremierBankNe.com.