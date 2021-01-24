Please Welcome to Primary Care Physicians, LLP Dr. Heather Obregon Dr. Obregon is a North Dakota native and moved to Nebraska in 2008. Since then has practiced in the Omaha area. She received her medical degree and completed residency at the University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Medical Association, Nebraska Medical Association, Metro Omaha Medical Society, American Academy of Family Physicians and the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians. She is the mother of 4 children now adults. In her spare time she enjoys outdoor activities (running, hiking, and gardening), traveling, sporting events, music and spending time with family and friends.