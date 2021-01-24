Please Welcome to Primary Care Physicians, LLP Dr. Heather Obregon Dr. Obregon is a North Dakota native and moved to Nebraska in 2008. Since then has practiced in the Omaha area. She received her medical degree and completed residency at the University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Medical Association, Nebraska Medical Association, Metro Omaha Medical Society, American Academy of Family Physicians and the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians. She is the mother of 4 children now adults. In her spare time she enjoys outdoor activities (running, hiking, and gardening), traveling, sporting events, music and spending time with family and friends.
Primary Care Physicians, LLP
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mueller Robak LLC Matthew T. Schaefer Timothy G. Hruza Mueller Robak LLC Nebraska's premier lobbying and government relations firm is pleased …
Hancock Dana announces promotions Conner Hardy Cecilia London Tatiana Credit Ben Varilek Jesse Brickner Jeff Faltys Connor Mullen Dan Torczon …
Terry Headley Receives Life Insurance Industry's Highest Honor John Newton Russell Memorial Award Chair, Paul Dougherty, presents Terry Headle…
Dr. Lisa Black Mary Ellen Sacksteder Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Dr. Lisa Black is APTA Nebraska's 2020 Mary Ellen Sa…
- Updated
Assurity announces promotions in legal, marketing departments
The Harry A. Koch Co. is pleased to announce they have hired Joe Broekemeier as Sales Executive and Ag Director. Joe Broekemeier has 10 years …
Kody Moffatt, M.D., Named Division Chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine Kody Moffatt, M.D., M.S., has been appointed division chief of Pediatric…
A new leader has joined Nebraska Medicine. Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Daubert announced the hiring of Bryce Brackle as the inaugural vi…
CELEBRATING 25th YEAR MILESTONE First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebr…
Nikki Sleddens 2020 Achievement in Education Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Chapter Congratulations to Nikki Sleddens, A…