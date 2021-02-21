Primrose School at West Maple Now Open and Serving Children and Families in Omaha High-quality early education and care provider hiring teachers and enrolling children Northwest Omaha parents have a new option for quality early education and care with the opening of Primrose School at West Maple on January 18th, 2021. The school can accommodate up to 196 children and is currently enrolling children ages six weeks to 12 years old. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade, Primrose School at West Maple also offers before and after school care through the Primrose Explorer Program, as well as a fun, full-day summer learning program through the Summer Adventure Club. Local Franchise Owners Cole and Katie Stichler are excited to bring exceptional early learning experiences to children in Northwest Omaha. The Stichlers have a background with the Primrose franchise with West Maple's sister school, Primrose School of Legacy. "We are thrilled to bring another Primrose school into the Omaha community and help provide young children with the right foundation for future learning and life," said Katie and Cole Stichler, Franchise Owners of Primrose School at West Maple. "We were initially introduced to Primrose during our exhaustive search for quality childcare for our first son. We wanted much more than just a daycare. We instantly fell in love with Primrose for many of the same reasons our current families have. Seeing our children grow socially, emotionally, and intellectually has been the best part of our journey together by far. We believe our professional backgrounds serve us well to own and operate a Primrose franchise; however, we believe being parents, and being parents to children that are in the Primrose system, is the most valuable experience we have. We look forward to continuing to serve the families that choose Primrose Schools for their children's early childhood education and care!" Balanced Learning� Approach Children at Primrose School at West Maple will benefit from the Primrose-exclusive, research-informed Balanced Learning approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion. The thoughtfully designed curriculum is updated regularly and puts children first in every lesson. These age-appropriate, integrated learning experiences are guided by teachers who are dedicated to helping each child foster a lifelong love of learning. Community Impact The construction of the school contributed approximately $5.5 million to the local economy and will create 50 jobs once at full capacity. The school is actively hiring for teacher and staff positions. Additionally, the Stichlers plan to give back to the community through multiple events throughout the year that provide students the opportunity to practice generosity firsthand. School Features At 12,000 square feet, Primrose School at West Maple features 12 classrooms and five secure, age-appropriate playgrounds. The learning and fun will continue outdoors through gardening and nature activities in the school's Primrose Patch garden. Primrose School at West Maple will also be a part of a limited number of facilities that has a splash pad. Primrose Schools also feature an onsite chef who prepares fresh meals and snacks daily. Health & Safety During this time of enhanced concern, the health and safety of children and staff at Primrose School at West Maple remains the highest priority. The school follows Primrose Schools' stringent health and safety requirements, maintains all protocols as outlined by local and state health departments and licensing agencies, and monitors CDC recommendations to help ensure the safety of staff and children at the school. The health and safety measures at the school include but are not limited to the following: frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of the facility, classroom materials and equipment; frequent handwashing by children and staff; touchless check-ins; required wearing of face masks by staff; temperature checks for children and staff upon entry; limited access into classrooms by parents; and professional deep cleaning of the facility every evening. Primrose School at West Maple is located at 16015 Evans Street. To inquire about enrollment or job opportunities, please call (531) 999-1229 or visit www.primrosewestmaple.com