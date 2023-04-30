Principle Choice Solutions Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification Principle Choice Solutions was recognized earlier this month with the Great Place to Work� certification for 2023. Each year, more than 10,000 companies are considered for this prestigious designation and unlike other programs, this certification is based solely on feedback provided by the employees, or associates, as Principle Choice prefers to say. This year, 95% of their associates agreed that Principle Choice Solutions is a great place to work - 36 points higher than the average U.S. company considered for the recognition! "We have an incredible team, and it's truly inspiring to see how supportive everyone is for one another. From the top all the way down to myself, we remain focused on building a culture and work environment that encourages and celebrates the success of each associate. We firmly embrace the belief that taking care of associates first will enable them to provide exceptional service for the client, and that could not be more true," said President and CEO, Daniel Coleman. "Congratulations to the Principle Choice team, you have certainly made this a great place to work! "Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the associate experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by associates' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Principle Choice Solutions is one of the best companies to work for in the country." Principle Choice Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and provides a wide range of services to clients across the U.S. that include consulting, customer service center operations, and administrative support for public and private organizations. At its core, Principle Choice exists to create value and opportunity for our associates as well as our clients, and we strive to deliver superior healthcare, business, and digital solutions by recruiting, developing, and retaining an ethically-based team focused on the individual success of each patient, agency, and organization we serve. WE'RE HIRING! Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at Careers | Principle Choice Solutions (theprinciplechoice.com) Learn more about Principle Choice Solutions at principlechoice.com and on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram!