Promotion and Expanded Role R&R Realty Group Nebraska Chris Richardson assumes new role in promotion to SVP of Operations R&R Realty Group (R&R) is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Richardson to SVP of Operations for its Nebraska division. Chris joined R&R as a Senior Development Manager in 2019. He has been instrumental in the development of office, warehouse and medical developments including R&R Commerce Park, R&R Commerce Park South, the Waterford Building and the recently completed build-to-suit facility now home to MD West ONE. Chris also oversees tenant improvement projects and will assume oversight of property management for customers within R&R's Nebraska portfolio. A Nebraska native and graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln, Chris has extensive experience in the real estate, property and facilities management and development sectors. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy (HETRA) and previously served as president of the board of the Nebraska chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). "Time and again, Chris has proven his value to the R&R team," commented Mike Homa, President of R&R's Nebraska division. "When the construction and development environment experienced unprecedented instability during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris' steady hand brought consistency and reassurance to our internal and external stakeholders alike."