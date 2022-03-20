Radio Talking Book Service, Inc.

Radio Talking Book Service Announces Bekah Jerde as Executive Director Radio Talking Book Service (RTBS), Nebraska's only radio reading service, is pleased to announce that Bekah Jerde has been named the new Executive Director of the organization as of January 2022. Bekah has been involved with RTBS since 2013, first as a volunteer then joining the team in 2015. Bekah serves as treasurer of the IAAIS, an international board that supports organizations like RTBS. She provides audio description for live theater and other events in the metro area. She supports the mission of the Women's Fund as a member of Circles, serving on their leadership team. Bekah is also an award-winning artist and photographer. Radio Talking Book Service is a nonprofit radio station that broadcasts print information across Nebraska and southwest Iowa via radio signal and the internet. Eligible listeners are provided radios at no cost to access our programming or can access RTBS on home computers, tablets, smartphones, or smart speakers. Over 70 RTBS volunteers read newspapers and magazines aloud and their diverse voices are broadcast to blind, low vision, or print impaired listeners. Learn more at rtbs.org.