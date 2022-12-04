RCG Advertising and Media

RCG Advertising Adds Three Team Members Catherine McCourt Trish Holmes Rylee Bolster Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG, announced the addition of three new team members. Catherine McCourt has joined the firm as a copywriter. Trish Holmes has joined as traffic and production manager and Rylee Bolster has joined as a media buyer. McCourt is a University of Iowa graduate with a degree in English and creative writing. Specializing in non-fiction work, McCourt provides an honest and authentic voice for the agency's client brands. "I love to challenge myself and marketing writing always presents new opportunities to help clients tell new stories and create meaningful content," she said. Holmes has been in the marketing and advertising industry for almost 30 years, most recently in the role of graphic designer and production manager. Holmes brings extensive experience along with a passion for both process and creativity to the team. "It's really nice to help organize and be part of a team who are all working towards the same thing and complement each other so well," she said. Bolster has an undergraduate degree in advertising and public relations and a Master of Business Administration. She looks forward to putting the skills she developed as an implementation analyst and product manager to work for RCG clients. "I really loved learning about advertising and working in an agency and doing great work for clients was always my goal," she said. About RCG RCG is an advertising and media firm specializing in delivering integrated advertising solutions that generate consistent results for their B2C clients. With nearly 40 years of proven stewardship of clients' brands and budgets, RCG continues to innovate and deliver difference-making creative and media service. For more information, please visit www.rcgadvertising.com.