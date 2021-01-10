RCG Advertising and Media

RCG Advertising & Media Announces Promotions Gail Seaton Alli Carlson Lauren Rock Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG has announced the promotion of three team members. Gail Seaton will be Chief Operating Officer. Alli Carlson will be Director of Account Service. And Lauren Rock will be Account Supervisor. "These outstanding professionals have helped RCG continue building and evolving our systems to better serve clients. I'm excited for the positive impact their expanded roles will deliver, both for our organization and the businesses we serve," said RCG President and CEO, Jim Svoboda. Seaton, who has been with the firm since 1991, advanced from an account executive role to her most recent title of Director of Account Service. She has been instrumental in onboarding both clients and new associates as well as creating and managing marketing plans which effectively deploy millions of ad dollars annually. In 2004, Seaton was one of six executive team members to participate in the purchase of the agency from then-owner The World Companies. As COO, Seaton will focus on optimizing agency processes to deliver consistent, scalable results. Carlson joined RCG in 2014. Prior to that, she had helped manage marketing for organizations in the financial services and non-profit categories. She is a past AAF Omaha Ad Rookie of the Year honoree and has served on the board of that organization. In her most recent role of Senior Account Supervisor, Alli helped spearhead the roll out of the agency's proprietary client review portal as well as oversee the development and execution of multiple complex marketing plans. Prior to joining RCG in 2015 as an account executive, Rock worked for ten years as a program coordinator for the State of Nebraska. She currently serves on the board of AAF Omaha and is co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee. In her new position at RCG, she will coordinate the efforts of a dedicated client-service team in efficiently executing marketing and media strategies. Founded in 1983, RCG Advertising and Media brings common sense, a strong work ethic and data-driven impact to every advertising and media engagement. RCG excels in tough categories where every dollar and consumer impression counts. For marketers in retail, financial services, home repair, auto repair, health marketing and others, our corporate values deliver real and tangible benefits.