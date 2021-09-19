RCG Advertising and Media

RCG Advertising Adds Three Team Members Erin Schneiderhan Kerstin Douglass Kalli Imig Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG, announced the addition of three new team members in the areas of client service and media. Erin Schneiderhan and Kerstin Douglass have joined the client service team as account coordinators. Kalli Imig will join the media team as a digital media buyer. Schneiderhan joins RCG after managing accounts for a leading national photography firm. She is a graduate of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where she also managed social media for the women's soccer program. Douglass is also joining RCG as an account coordinator after most recently assisting with marketing several product lines for a national subscription box company. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is certified in Google Ads and Google Analytics. Imig joins RCG's industry-leading media team after a serving as a data analyst for a successful healthcare actuarial firm. She is a marketing and IT graduate of St. Louis University. She is familiar with a number of leading analytics platforms including Tableau, IBM SPSS, SQL Anywhere and Google Analytics. About RCG RCG is an Omaha-based advertising and media firm specializing in delivering integrated advertising solutions that generate consistent results for their B2C clients. With nearly 40 years of proven stewardship of clients' brands and budgets, RCG continues to innovate and deliver difference-making creative content production and media strategy and buying. For more information, please visit www.rcgadvertising.com.