RCG Advertising Announces Brad Eubanks Creative Director Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG, announced that Brad Eubanks has joined the firm as creative director. Eubanks steps into the role following the retirement of Steve Armbruster. Eubanks most recently served as senior creative director for a full-service marketing agency in Chicago. His past work includes messaging strategy and execution and deep-rooted knowledge of integrated marketing across B2C & B2B, having worked with clients such as True Value, Unilever, Kimberly Clark, Beam Suntory, Topco, Valvoline, Midwest Dairy, and National Beef. "Brad is that unique professional who can really dig into the way a brand presents itself and find new, interesting and powerful ways to engage with customers," said Jim Svoboda, RCG president, and CEO. "He's a super talented, nice person who really exemplifies the RCG team culture." For RCG clients, Eubanks brings extensive experience in branding, promotional and shopper marketing to engage with consumers and shoppers along the customer journey. "I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and help our clients embrace new marketing trends while creating meaningful content and brand affinity," said Eubanks. About RCG RCG is an Omaha-based advertising and media firm specializing in delivering integrated advertising solutions that generate consistent results for their B2C clients. With nearly 40 years of proven stewardship of clients' brands and budgets, RCG continues to innovate and deliver difference-making creaWtive content production and media strategy and buying. For more information, please visit www.rcgadvertising.com.
RCG Advertising
