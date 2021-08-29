Reagan, Melton and Delaney, LLP Reagan, Melton and Delaney, LLP is happy to announce that Steffi A. Swanson will merge her practice and become a partner with the firm commencing September 1, 2021. Ms. Swanson received her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in 1989 and began her practice as an associate with Robert J. Hovey in Bellevue. When Mr. Hovey retired, Ms. Swanson became managing attorney and owner of Steffi A. Swanson P.C., L.L.O. Her practice focuses on estate planning, probate (including estate administration and guardianship and conservatorship), real estate, and default servicing, which includes foreclosures and evictions. Ms. Swanson is a lifelong resident of Bellevue and has been actively involved in the Optimist Club and Altrusa International Club of Bellevue for over thirty years. In addition to those civic organizations, she is a currently a Commissioner on the Bellevue Housing Authority and a director of the Bellevue Public Schools Foundation. Reagan, Melton and Delaney, LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Bellevue and Lincoln. The office practices in county and district courts throughout the state of Nebraska. Attorneys in the firm average 27 years of practice, and in addition to those areas in which Ms. Swanson focuses her practice, the firm represents clients in all areas of family law, including adoptions; criminal law, misdemeanor and felonies; personal injury and wrongful death; business formation and contracts; civil matters generally; employment issues for FOP and municipal employees; and mediation services.