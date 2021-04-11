 Skip to main content
Reinsch, Slattery, Bear, Minahan & Prickett, PC, LLO
Reinsch, Slattery, Bear, Minahan & Prickett, PC, LLO

Julie E. Bear Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers Julie E. Bear has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America. The induction ceremony at which Julie E. Bear became a Fellow took place online during the recent Induction Ceremony at the 2021 Spring Meeting of the College. The meeting had a total attendance of 633. Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in he College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years if trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship. Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including active Fellows, Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who accended to the bench after their induction) and Honorary Fellows. The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of all judiciary trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings. The College is thus able to speak with a balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice. JULIE E. BEAR is a partner in the firm of Reinsch, Slattery, Bear, Minahan & Prickett, PC, LLO and has been practicing in this city for 30 years. The newly inducted Fellow is an alumna (alumnus) of Creighton University School of Law.

