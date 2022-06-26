FAHLESON RECOGNIZED AS TOP ATTORNEY Mark Fahleson, a partner with Rembolt Ludtke LLP, was named one of Nebraska's best labor and employment law attorneys in the 2022 Edition of Chambers USA. The rating noted Fahleson's vast experience representing businesses, governmental bodies, insurers as well as his "strong competency" handling matters involving Nebraska's largest industry-agriculture. Chambers and Partners, the world's leading research and analytics firm for the legal profession, recently released its rankings of the top lawyers and law firms across the U.S. Unlike other rating services, Chambers USA conducts in-depth attorney and client interviews in ranking the best attorneys by practice area and state. Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
