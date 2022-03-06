ANN POST JOINS REMBOLT LUDTKE Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce Ann K. Post has joined the firm as a partner. "We are delighted Ann has decided to join our team, where she will lead our firm's expanding real estate development practice. Her extensive experience in working with planning commissions and governmental bodies is a tremendous asset to our clients," said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson. Post focuses her practice on real estate development and land use issues. She has vast experience representing property owners and developers across Nebraska in all aspects of real estate transactions, including land acquisitions, zoning changes and permits, subdivisions, covenants, condominiums, home owners associations and tax increment financing (TIF). "Ann is a talented attorney and advisor who understands the needs of clients in real estate development and land use matters," said Tim Clare, the firm's Chair. "Adding Ann to our team strengthens our ability to meet our clients' needs and we are excited to have her on board." Post graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business Administration. She currently serves as a Commissioner on the Nebraska Real Estate Commission and the Capitol Environs Commission. She is active in the Homebuilders Association of Lincoln, Lincoln Realtors Association, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Lincoln Independent Business Association, which awarded her its Young Professional Award. Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.