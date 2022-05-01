REMBOLT LUDTKE ADDS TO EMPLOYMENT & LABOR LAW GROUP Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Julie Ward has joined the firm as an attorney specializing in employment and labor law and litigation. "Our employment and labor law practice continues to grow and we are excited to add Julie to our team. Her private practice and corporate counsel experience will be a tremendous benefit to our team and our clients," said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson. A Lincoln native, Ward was previously in private practice at an Omaha law firm, where her work focused on employment law and litigation. She subsequently worked in-house at two Lincoln businesses serving as legal counsel advising on employment, litigation and general business matters. "Julie is a fantastic addition to our team. Our First Friday Webinars have resulted in a significant influx of new clients and they deserve a team dedicated to helping them achieve success. Her experience will help us in providing practical legal advice on the workplace issues they face and cost-effective representation when litigation ensues," said Mark A. Fahleson, chair of the Firm's Employment & Labor Law Practice Group. Ward attended undergraduate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received her law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, where she received honors in legal writing and oral advocacy. Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.